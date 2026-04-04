Aliaksei Protas headshot

Aliaksei Protas News: Playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Protas (upper body) will return to action versus Buffalo on Saturday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Protas missed the last two games with the injury. He has 23 goals, 24 assists and 147 shots on goal over 70 games this season. He should return to the top line, alongside Dylan Strome and Alex Ovechkin.

Aliaksei Protas
Washington Capitals
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