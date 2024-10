Protas notched an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Protas helped out on a Nic Dowd tally in the second period. Through six contests this season, Protas has a goal, three assists, nine shots on net and a plus-1 rating. The 23-year-old has played on the top line at even strength, but his scoring upside is likely to remain somewhat capped since he isn't receiving regular power-play usage.