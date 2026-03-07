Aliaksei Protas News: Poised to play
Protas (personal) will return to the lineup against Boston on Saturday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
After sitting out Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Utah, Protas will occupy a second-line role against the Bruins on Saturday. He has generated 20 goals, 42 points and 129 shots on net across 59 appearances this campaign.
