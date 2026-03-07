Aliaksei Protas headshot

Aliaksei Protas News: Poised to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Protas (personal) will return to the lineup against Boston on Saturday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

After sitting out Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Utah, Protas will occupy a second-line role against the Bruins on Saturday. He has generated 20 goals, 42 points and 129 shots on net across 59 appearances this campaign.

Aliaksei Protas
Washington Capitals
