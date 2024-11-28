Aliaksei Protas News: Pots first career shortie

Protas scored a shorthanded goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.

The 2019 third-round pick got back on track after being held off the scoresheet for three straight games. The shortie was the first of Protas' career, while the multi-point effort was his sixth in the last 15 contests -- a stretch in which he's racked up an impressive seven goals and 16 points.