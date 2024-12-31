Aliaksei Protas News: Pots two goals
Protas tallied two goals and added five shots during Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.
Protas continues to build on a breakout season in which he has deposited 16 goals and 32 points in 37 games. The 23-year-old may struggle to maintain his 23.2% shooting rate over the course of an entire season, but Protas' growing skillset and hulking frame should continue to pay dividends for fantasy managers as the calendar moves into 2025.
