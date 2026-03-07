Aliaksei Protas News: Scores in return

Protas scored a goal Saturday in a 3-1 loss to Boston.

It was a prototypical Protas goal. He was at the top of the crease when a rebound fell onto his stick, and he made no mistake. Protas has five points, including two goals, and eight shots in four appearances since returning from the Olympic break. He also missed one game for personal reasons. Protas is up to 21 goals, 22 assists and 131 shots in 60 games this season. He is currently on pace to top the 55-point mark.