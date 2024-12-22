Aliaksei Protas News: Scores twice Sunday

Protas scored two goals on four shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Protas opened and closed the scoring Sunday. His first goal came midway through the first period, and he added an empty-netter in the final minute of the third to finish off the win. The 23-year-old has six goals and two assists over nine outings in December as he continues to maintain a top-six spot with little power-play time. Protas has matched his career high with 29 points, doing so in just 33 games this year compared to 78 appearances in 2023-24. He's added 63 shots on net and a plus-18 rating.