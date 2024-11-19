Fantasy Hockey
Aliaksei Protas

Aliaksei Protas News: Stays warm with goal

RotoWire Staff

November 19, 2024

Protas scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over Utah.

Protas tallied midway through the third period for the final goal of the game. The 23-year-old has two goals and four assists over his last five contests, going plus-6 in that span. His lack of a power-play role and a 24.1 shooting percentage are concerning for sustainability, but Protas is at seven goals, 11 helpers, 29 shots on net and a plus-12 rating while seeing top-line usage at even strength. This looks to be his breakout campaign, so he should be rostered in most fantasy formats, at least until his scoring rate drops.

Aliaksei Protas
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
