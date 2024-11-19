Aliaksei Protas News: Stays warm with goal

Protas scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over Utah.

Protas tallied midway through the third period for the final goal of the game. The 23-year-old has two goals and four assists over his last five contests, going plus-6 in that span. His lack of a power-play role and a 24.1 shooting percentage are concerning for sustainability, but Protas is at seven goals, 11 helpers, 29 shots on net and a plus-12 rating while seeing top-line usage at even strength. This looks to be his breakout campaign, so he should be rostered in most fantasy formats, at least until his scoring rate drops.