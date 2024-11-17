Aliaksei Protas News: Supplies two assists in win

Protas registered two assists and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Protas had helpers on Jakub Vrana's goal in the second period, which was the game-winner, and Alex Ovechkin's empty-netter in the third. This was Protas' fifth multi-point effort, all of which have come since Oct. 29. The 23-year-old forward is up to six goals, 11 assists, 27 shots on net and a plus-11 rating over 17 outings this season. He's looking steady in a top-line role at even strength and should have no problem earning a career year.