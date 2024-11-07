Aliaksei Protas News: Tallies in Wednesday's win

Protas scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Protas bounced back from a scoreless outing Sunday versus the Hurricanes, tallying his fourth goal and eighth point in the last five games Wednesday. The 23-year-old is up to five tallies, seven helpers, 20 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 12 contests. He saw just 11:40 of ice time Wednesday but remains on the top line at even strength.