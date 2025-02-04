Fantasy Hockey
Aliaksei Protas headshot

Aliaksei Protas News: Tallies two points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 8:43pm

Protas registered an empty-net goal, a short-handed assist and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

Protas jump-started a two-on-one while shorthanded that Tom Wilson ended up one-timing past Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky to give the Capitals the lead early in the second period. The hulking Belarussian has been heating up with four goals and nine points over his last eight games and continues to build on a breakout 2024-25 campaign.

