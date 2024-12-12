Aliaksei Protas News: Three-game, five-point streak

Protas scored twice in a 2-1 win over Columbus on Thursday.

Protas has five points (three goals, two assists) during a three-game point streak. And he has a remarkable 26 points, including 11 goals, in 28 games this season. those 26 points tie him with Connor McMichael for second on the team in scoring. Protas has been a revelation on the Caps' top line this season, and he's continued to score without Alex Ovechkin (leg) driving the play. He's a worthy fantasy acquisition.