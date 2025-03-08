Aliaksei Protas News: Three-point effort Friday

Protas notched two goals, including one shorthanded, and an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings. He also posted a plus-3 rating, three shots on goal and a hit.

Protas recorded three points in a single game for the third time this season, and the second since the regular season resumed following the 4 Nations break. Protas has posted eight points (three goals, five assists) in eight games since the resumption of the league, but the consistency on a game-to-game basis hasn't been there -- he's failed to crack the scoresheet in five of those eight contests.