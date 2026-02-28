Aliaksei Protas headshot

Aliaksei Protas News: Two helpers Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Protas notched two assists in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Both helpers came in the second period on tallies by Pierre-Luc Dubois, as the Capitals' second line broke open a scoreless tie, Protas has found his groove over the last month, and in the last six games dating back to Jan. 31 he's erupted for two goals and eight points.

Aliaksei Protas
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aliaksei Protas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aliaksei Protas See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 13
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 13
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
46 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 11
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
48 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
Author Image
Chris Morgan
54 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
56 days ago