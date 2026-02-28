Aliaksei Protas News: Two helpers Friday
Protas notched two assists in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Both helpers came in the second period on tallies by Pierre-Luc Dubois, as the Capitals' second line broke open a scoreless tie, Protas has found his groove over the last month, and in the last six games dating back to Jan. 31 he's erupted for two goals and eight points.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aliaksei Protas See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 253 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 1346 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1148 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 554 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 356 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aliaksei Protas See More