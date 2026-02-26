Aliaksei Protas headshot

Aliaksei Protas News: Two-point effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Protas scored a shorthanded goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Both points came in the third period, as Protas helped set up Trevor van Riemsdyk for what proved to be the game-winner before firing home an empty netter inside the final minute. Protas has two short-handed goals on the season, and they've both come in the last three games. Over his last nine contests, the 25-year-old has caught fire with four goals and eight points, and on the season he's up to 20 goals and 40 points in 57 games.

Aliaksei Protas
Washington Capitals
