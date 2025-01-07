Aliaksei Protas News: Two-point effort Monday

Protas scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sabres.

The 24-year-old continues to put together a breakout campaign in a top-six role for the Capitals. Protas has five multi-point performances across his last 14 games, collecting nine goals and 13 points over that stretch along with 31 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-12 rating. He came into the season with 13 career goals in the NHL, but Protas has already found the back of the net 18 times in 2024-25 in just 40 contests.