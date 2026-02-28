Amadeus Lombardi News: Tallies twice for Griffins

Lombardi scored two goals in AHL Grand Rapids' 6-2 win over Iowa on Saturday.

Lombardi put up six goals and seven assists over 11 outings in February. The 22-year-old has maintained a point-per-game pace this season with 11 goals and 22 helpers over 33 contests for the Griffins. Lombardi was a fourth-round pick in 2022, but he's found steady offense around some injuries over the last couple of campaigns.