Amadeus Lombardi headshot

Amadeus Lombardi News: Tallies twice for Griffins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Lombardi scored two goals in AHL Grand Rapids' 6-2 win over Iowa on Saturday.

Lombardi put up six goals and seven assists over 11 outings in February. The 22-year-old has maintained a point-per-game pace this season with 11 goals and 22 helpers over 33 contests for the Griffins. Lombardi was a fourth-round pick in 2022, but he's found steady offense around some injuries over the last couple of campaigns.

Amadeus Lombardi
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now