Amadeus Lombardi News: Tallies twice for Griffins
Lombardi scored two goals in AHL Grand Rapids' 6-2 win over Iowa on Saturday.
Lombardi put up six goals and seven assists over 11 outings in February. The 22-year-old has maintained a point-per-game pace this season with 11 goals and 22 helpers over 33 contests for the Griffins. Lombardi was a fourth-round pick in 2022, but he's found steady offense around some injuries over the last couple of campaigns.
