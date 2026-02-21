Amadeus Lombardi News: Three points in win Saturday
Lombardi scored twice and added an assist in AHL Grand Rapids' 4-3 overtime win over Milwaukee on Saturday.
Lombardi has four goals and four assists over eight outings in February. This was his first multi-goal game of the season. Overall, the 22-year-old forward has nine goals, 28 points and a plus-13 rating through 30 appearances, providing steady offense for one of the AHL's top teams when he's been healthy.
