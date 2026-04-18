Amir Miftakhov News: Posts shutout in AHL win

Miftakhov recorded a 20-save shutout in AHL Chicago's 3-0 win over Milwaukee on Saturday.

This was Miftakhov's 50th career AHL game. He's up to 12-8-7 with a 3.25 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 28 outings this season, which includes a pair of shutouts. Miftakhov and Cayden Primeau will handle the goaltending for the Wolves without having to interrupt the team's rhythm, as the Hurricanes already have three goalies on their NHL roster for the playoffs.