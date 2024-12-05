Fantasy Hockey
Anders Lee News: Adds helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Lee managed an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Lee didn't keep his goal streak going, but he has points in four straight contests (three tallies, four helpers) after he assisted on Noah Dobson's marker. The 34-year-old Lee continues to fill in on the top line, and it's worked out well for him lately. For the season, he's at 11 goals, 10 helpers, 84 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-5 rating over 27 appearances.

