Anders Lee headshot

Anders Lee News: Deposits goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Lee tallied a goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Columbus.

Lee sparked the Islanders' offense in the second period with the first of three goals they would ultimately score. The twine finder brought him up to 13 goals on the season to go along with 33 points, 145 shots on net, 56 hits and 27 blocked shots across 60 games. The 35-year-old winger has scored in each of the two games the Isles have played since the Olympic break, giving him solid streaming value in standard fantasy formats where he is not already rostered.

Anders Lee
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anders Lee See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anders Lee See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
30 days ago
Category Targets: Plenty of Long-Term Appeal
NHL
Category Targets: Plenty of Long-Term Appeal
Author Image
Corey Abbott
34 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
37 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 19
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 19
Author Image
Chris Morgan
41 days ago