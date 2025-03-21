Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Anders Lee headshot

Anders Lee News: Earns 500th career point

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Lee logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Lee reached the 500-point mark for his career in his 827th game, all of which have been with the Islanders. The 34-year-old is up to 47 points, 190 shots on net, 105 hits and a plus-16 rating over 68 appearances this season. Lee continues to put up solid offense with a physical edge in his second-line role.

Anders Lee
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now