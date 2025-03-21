Anders Lee News: Earns 500th career point

Lee logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Lee reached the 500-point mark for his career in his 827th game, all of which have been with the Islanders. The 34-year-old is up to 47 points, 190 shots on net, 105 hits and a plus-16 rating over 68 appearances this season. Lee continues to put up solid offense with a physical edge in his second-line role.