Anders Lee News: Earns two more points in win

Lee scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

This was Lee's third multi-point effort in the last four games. All four of his multi-point efforts this season have come away from UBS Arena. The 34-year-old winger is up to seven goals, six assists, 58 shots on net, 23 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 17 contests. As long as Lee's on the top line, he's a worthy player for fantasy consideration in most formats.