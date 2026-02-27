Anders Lee News: Forces overtime Thursday
Lee scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.
Lee's tally at 18:19 of the third period tied the game at 3-3. Ne snapped a 10-game goal drought in the process. The 35-year-old winger has had a couple of good stretches this season, but it's been mostly spotty production for him overall. He's at 12 goals, 32 points, 144 shots on net, 56 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 59 appearances.
