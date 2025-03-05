Anders Lee News: Gathers helper

Lee logged an assist and seven PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Lee set up a Ryan Pulock tally in the third period, which ended up being the game-winner. With two helpers over his last three games, Lee is remaining steady in a middle-six role, though he was dropped to the third line in Tuesday's lineup shuffle. The 34-year-old winger is at 23 goals, 20 assists, 171 shots on net, 93 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 61 appearances this season.