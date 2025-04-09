Anders Lee News: Gets closer to 30-goal mark

Lee found the back of the net on his only shot and went plus-1 in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to Nashville.

Lee was credited with his 28th goal of the season after Adam Pelech fired a slap shot that caromed off Bo Horvat and Lee and into the net. The 34-year-old Lee needs just two goals to reach 30 for the third time in his career, a feat he hasn't achieved since 2017-18, when he potted 40. The Islanders have five games remaining on their schedule, so Lee has an opportunity to get there. New York's captain has accumulated 28 goals, 52 points and a plus-9 rating over 77 appearances in 2024-25.