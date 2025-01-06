Fantasy Hockey
Anders Lee headshot

Anders Lee News: Lights lamp twice Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Lee scored two goals, took seven shots and recorded two hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

Lee found the back of the net in the early stages of both the second and third periods, giving him 18 goals on the year. The 34-year-old veteran winger is riding a productive stretch of late after scoring five times over his last five games, producing two-goal efforts twice in that stretch.

Anders Lee
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
