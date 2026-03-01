Anders Lee News: Nets game-winner Sunday
Lee scored a goal in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.
The Panthers scored with 1:58 left in the third period to tie the game at 4-4, but Lee made sure the Islanders got the job done in regulation, scoring with 32 seconds left. He's scored in three straight games following the Olympic break after being limited to a goal and five assists over the previous 20 contests. The 35-year-old clearly benefited from the rest, and he's up to 14 goals, 34 points, 146 shots on net, 57 hits and a plus-9 rating over 61 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anders Lee See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week30 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Plenty of Long-Term Appeal34 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week37 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 1941 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anders Lee See More