Anders Lee headshot

Anders Lee News: Nets game-winner Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Lee scored a goal in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.

The Panthers scored with 1:58 left in the third period to tie the game at 4-4, but Lee made sure the Islanders got the job done in regulation, scoring with 32 seconds left. He's scored in three straight games following the Olympic break after being limited to a goal and five assists over the previous 20 contests. The 35-year-old clearly benefited from the rest, and he's up to 14 goals, 34 points, 146 shots on net, 57 hits and a plus-9 rating over 61 appearances this season.

Anders Lee
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anders Lee See More
