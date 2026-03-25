Anders Lee headshot

Anders Lee News: Nets goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Lee scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Lee has a goal and two assists over his last three games. He had been in a middle-six role recently, but he's moved up to the top line, which has likely been a factor in his improved offense. For the season, the 35-year-old winger is at 16 goals, 38 points, 177 shots on net, 74 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 72 appearances.

Anders Lee
New York Islanders
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