Anders Lee News: Nets goal in loss

Lee scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Lee has a goal and two assists over his last three games. He had been in a middle-six role recently, but he's moved up to the top line, which has likely been a factor in his improved offense. For the season, the 35-year-old winger is at 16 goals, 38 points, 177 shots on net, 74 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 72 appearances.