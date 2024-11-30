Anders Lee News: Nets PP goal Saturday

Lee scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Sabres.

Lee opened the scoring for the Isles with a power-play tally midway through the first period, giving him 10 goals on the year. The 34-year-old winger has struggled with consistency, and most of his points have come in short stretches, followed by droughts where he's unable to find twine. That seems to be the case once again, as he's scored three goals across his last four appearances.