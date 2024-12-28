Anders Lee News: Pair of goals in win

Lee scored two goals in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Lee was credited with a second-period tally that officially went as an own goal, and he added an empty-netter in the third. He hadn't scored in five games, so any goal's a good one when it ends a dry spell. The 34-year-old winger is up to 15 tallies, 29 points, 106 shots on net, 50 hits and a plus-1 rating through 36 appearances. He should have no trouble surpassing the 37-point regular season he put together in 2023-24.