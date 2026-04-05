Anders Lee headshot

Anders Lee News: Pots goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Lee scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Islanders have dropped four games in a row, but Lee remains a productive forward for the struggling New York team with three goals, 10 shots, nine hits and two blocked shots over that span. The 35-year-old veteran has been a reliable fantasy contributor all season long for the Isles, tallying 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) in 78 regular-season contests, a figure that ranks fourth on the team.

Anders Lee
New York Islanders
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