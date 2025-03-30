Anders Lee News: Reaches 50-point mark in loss

Lee scored a goal on 10 shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Lee finished March with four goals and five assists over 15 games, though he got on the scoresheet in consecutive contests just twice. The 34-year-old winger was a force in this game, tying it at 4-4 in the third period. He's racked up 26 shots over his last four outings. For the season, Lee is up to 27 goals, 50 points, 218 shots on net, 115 hits and a plus-9 rating through 73 appearances. This is the fifth 50-point campaign of his career.