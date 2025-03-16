Anders Lee News: Registers assist Sunday

Lee recorded an assist and four hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Lee has picked up five points over eight outings in March after being limited to a goal and an assist over the same number of games in February. The 34-year-old winger continues to offer some scoring upside from his second-line role. He's now at 46 points, 184 shots on net, 102 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 66 appearances.