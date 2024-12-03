Anders Lee News: Runs goal streak to three games

Lee scored a goal on four shots and had one hit in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

After Montreal failed to clear its zone, Lee found himself all alone in front of the net and took a couple of whacks before putting the puck behind Sam Montembeault to tie the game, 1-1, with a little more than a minute left in the second period. It was the third consecutive game with a goal for Lee, who has four goals and three assists over the last five outings.