Anders Lee headshot

Anders Lee News: Scores early in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Lee scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Ducks.

Lee's goal streak is up to four games. This was his first power-play point since Dec. 11, when he buried a pair of tallies with the man advantage against none other than the Ducks. For the season, the veteran winger has 15 goals, 35 points (six on the power play), 150 shots on net, 57 hits and a plus-7 rating over 62 appearances.

Anders Lee
New York Islanders
