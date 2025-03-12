Anders Lee News: Scores lone goal in loss

Lee scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Lee put the Islanders on the board with a second-period tally, briefly tying the game at 1-1. Over his last six outings, he has two goals and two assists. The winger is up to 25 goals, 45 points, 183 shots on net, 98 hits and a plus-17 rating across 64 appearances this season. He continues to play in a second-line role and has fared pretty well alongside Pierre-Luc Dubois since Brock Nelson was dealt to the Avalanche.