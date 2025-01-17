Anders Lee News: Secures 20-goal season

Lee scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Lee has surged to the 20-goal mark this season, scoring seven times over his last nine contests. The 34-year-old winger has reached that threshold nine times over the last 11 seasons, but he's only gotten to the 30-goal mark twice in his career. Lee is at 36 points (six on the power play), 132 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-10 rating through 44 appearances in 2024-25.