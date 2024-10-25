Anders Lee News: Strikes on power play

Lee scored a power-play goal on six shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

Lee has scored three times over the last five games, accounting for all of his offense this season. His goal Friday was his first power-play point -- his production in that situation should increase while Anthony Duclair (leg) is out. Lee is up to 31 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-1 rating, giving him couple of non-scoring areas of strength for fantasy purposes should his scoring go cold.