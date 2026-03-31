Anders Lee News: Strikes on power play in loss

Lee scored a power-play goal, added three hits and went minus-2 in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Penguins.

Lee has done well with a move to the top line, earning two goals and three assists over his last six contests. The 35-year-old winger is now at 40 points (eight on the power play) over 75 outings this season. He's added 181 shots on net, 80 hits, 34 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-2 rating. While he hasn't been at his peak performance, Lee is still an effective depth scorer in fantasy.