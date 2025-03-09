Anders Lee News: Tallies in win

Lee scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Lee worked on a new-look second line with Simon Holmstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau following the trade that sent longtime teammate and linemate Brock Nelson to the Avalanche. The new trio connected for a goal in the third period, which was Lee's first tally in a month. He had two assists over six contests between goals. The winger is now at 24 goals, 20 assists, 174 shots on net, 94 hits and a plus-17 rating over 62 appearances this season, mainly on the second line.