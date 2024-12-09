Anders Lee News: Thrives on power play Sunday

Lee recorded a power-play goal and a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Lee found the back of the net midway through the first period with a wrister, giving him 12 goals on the year. The left winger also set up Kyle Palmieri's third-period strike, which would end up being the Isles' winning goal. Lee has been very productive in recent weeks and has registered points in five of his last six outings, putting up four goals and five helpers in that span.