Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anders Lee headshot

Anders Lee News: Thrives on power play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Lee recorded a power-play goal and a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Lee found the back of the net midway through the first period with a wrister, giving him 12 goals on the year. The left winger also set up Kyle Palmieri's third-period strike, which would end up being the Isles' winning goal. Lee has been very productive in recent weeks and has registered points in five of his last six outings, putting up four goals and five helpers in that span.

Anders Lee
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now