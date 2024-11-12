Anders Lee News: Two goals in overtime loss

Lee scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Lee saw a four-game point streak end Saturday versus the Devils, but he bounced right back. The 34-year-old's earned three goals and five assists over his last six outings, stepping up with the Islanders missing Mathew Barzal (upper body) and Anthony Duclair (leg) from the top line. Lee is up to six goals, 11 points, 55 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-1 rating across 16 appearances this season.