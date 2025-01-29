Fantasy Hockey
Anders Lee headshot

Anders Lee News: Two-point effort Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Lee produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

He opened the scoring early in the second period, as a slick pass off the side boards from Brock Nelson gave Lee a clear run at Mackenzie Blackwood, and the veteran winger didn't let the opportunity slip away. Lee has piled up six goals and nine points over the last 10 games with 28 shots on net, 26 hits, 11 blocked shots, six PIM and an eye-popping plus-13 rating.

Anders Lee
New York Islanders
