Andre Burakovsky News: Buries goal in win

Burakovsky scored a goal on six shots, went plus-3 and added two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Burakovsky has four points across his last seven contests, which isn't bad considering his ice time has dipped in that stretch compared to the season overall. The winger opened the scoring off a turnover 5:47 into the first period. He's now at six goals, 22 points, 90 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-2 rating over 58 appearances this season after one of his best games of the year. Burakovsky has a long way to go to prove himself to fantasy managers, who can find more productive wingers on the waiver wire in most formats.