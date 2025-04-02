Andre Burakovsky News: Goal, assist in blowout win
Burakovsky scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.
Burakovsky has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last eight games, earning three goals and six helpers in that span. The 30-year-old winger is enjoying his best stretch of the season. He's at nine goals, 33 points, 109 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 73 contests overall. Burakovsky can be streamed in favorable matchups for fantasy managers in need of offense, but he won't add much else.
