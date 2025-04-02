Fantasy Hockey
Andre Burakovsky headshot

Andre Burakovsky News: Goal, assist in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Burakovsky scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

Burakovsky has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last eight games, earning three goals and six helpers in that span. The 30-year-old winger is enjoying his best stretch of the season. He's at nine goals, 33 points, 109 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 73 contests overall. Burakovsky can be streamed in favorable matchups for fantasy managers in need of offense, but he won't add much else.

Andre Burakovsky
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
