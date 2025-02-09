Andre Burakovsky News: Goal, helper in comeback

Burakovsky scored a goal, dished an assist and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Burakovsky helped fuel the Kraken's comeback. He assisted on Shane Wright's goal to get the team on the board, then scored the game-tying goal to force overtime. Burakovsky has three points over his last three contests, matching his total from the previous 15 contests combined. The 30-year-old is in a third-line role, though playing alongside Wright has been beneficial. For the season, Burakovsky is at 21 points, 81 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 54 games.