Andre Burakovsky headshot

Andre Burakovsky News: Lends helper Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Burakovsky logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Burakovsky has a goal and three assists over his last four contests. He's played well alongside Jared McCann in recent games, though Burakovsky's bottom-six role should give most fantasy managers pause. The winger is at 28 points, 101 shots on net, 32 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 69 appearances this season.

