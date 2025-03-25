Andre Burakovsky News: Lends helper Tuesday
Burakovsky logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.
Burakovsky has a goal and three assists over his last four contests. He's played well alongside Jared McCann in recent games, though Burakovsky's bottom-six role should give most fantasy managers pause. The winger is at 28 points, 101 shots on net, 32 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 69 appearances this season.
