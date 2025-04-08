Fantasy Hockey
Andre Burakovsky headshot

Andre Burakovsky News: Lends power-play helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Burakovsky notched a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to Utah.

Burakovsky set up Jared McCann's tally early in the third period, which spared the Kraken from getting shut out. It continues a strong stretch for Burakovsky, who has four goals and eight assists over his last 11 contests. The winger is up to 36 points (seven on the power play), 113 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 76 appearances this season.

