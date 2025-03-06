Andre Burakovsky News: Manages helper in loss

Burakovsky logged a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Burakovsky helped out on a Jared McCann tally in the third period. The 30-year-old Burakovsky has five points across his last nine outings -- while that's far from consistent offense, it's an improvement on his production from much of the rest of the campaign. The winger is at 23 points, 93 shots on net and a minus-4 rating across 60 appearances, mainly in a middle-six role.